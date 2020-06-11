Environmental data platform will enable more responsible sourcing decisions in the fashion industry

Google announced this Wednesday a partnership with WWF Sweden to help create a environmental data platform to make more responsible sourcing decisions in the fashion industry.

This collaboration will bring together projects from each organization, taking advantage of the unique strengths of both.

The fashion industry uses 20 percent of the sewage water and emanates between 2 and 8 percent of the emissions of greenhouse gases globally, which could increase up to 50 percent by 2030.

Much of this impact occurs in the raw materials stage in the production process, where supply chains can be highly fragmented, and collecting and evaluating data at scale is challenging, Google said in a statement.

The internet giant stated that more than ever, the fashion industry is answering the call for sustainability.

In the Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2019, Google announced a pilot in collaboration with Stella McCartney to use the technology of Google Cloud to provide a more complete picture of raw materials in clothing manufacturers’ supply chains.

That work with Stella McCartney continues, whose team has been instrumental in shaping the platform concept and will continue to be the first fashion brand to try it out.

WWF Sweden and its long-term partner IKEA created a similar tool in 2018, focused on analyzing the risk and impact of various textile raw materials.

Google and WWF Sweden will now collaborate on an updated platform that takes advantage of all these types of data, with the aim of further increasing the accuracy and relevance of raw material evaluations.

This new platform will go beyond cotton and viscose (organic liquid used in the manufacture of rayon and cellophane), as first announced, to include numerous additional raw materials based on WWF data and insights.

In addition to Stella McCartney and IKEA, WWF and Google are also consulting with a host of fashion, luxury, denim and athletic brands and retailers.

“Our ambition is to create a data-enriched decision-making platform that enables analysis of the supply chain in a way that was previously not possible at this scale,” he said. Ian Pattison, Head of Customer Engineering, Retail, at Google UK / IE.

“The partnership with WWF brings together the technical capacity of Google Cloud, including the analysis of big data and machine learning, and deep knowledge of WWF to assess raw materials. Together, we can make supply chain data visible and accessible to decision makers and lead decisions more responsibly and sustainably, ”added Pattison.

While, Kate Brandt, Google Sustainability OfficerHe noted that “sustainability is a challenge that crosses the boundaries of the industry, and we firmly believe that solutions require strong partnerships and collaborations.”

“Our ambition is to fill critical data gaps by bringing greater precision to environmental reporting, ultimately moving towards more sustainable processes. By combining our technology and input from many key brands and retailers in the industry, we believe we can significantly scale up this work together, ”he added.

Håkan Wirtén, CEO of WWF SwedenHe stated that “this project is an excellent example of how we can do valuable work with a long-term partner like IKEA, collaborating with another strong WWF partner like Google, to make that work even stronger and open source for hopefully can help transform an entire industry. ”

WWF Sweden will provide the platform with its own public data (and standard public data) on risk, LCA and the strength of sustainability solutions for textile raw materials and will support Google in the selection of relevant additional data sets, in addition to providing the framework for the calculation and processing of each data type to create the overall scores and mitigation actions for each fiber and location.

Google will also provide access to the data of Google Earth Engine, which offers satellite imagery and geospatial data that can help detect changes, map trends, and quantify differences in Earth’s surface.

The capabilities of artificial intelligence Google Cloud will allow you to unlock information quickly, filling gaps in critical data that have prohibited action in this area in the past.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital