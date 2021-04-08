WWE’s Stephanie McMahon Shares What It’s Like Putting Together Wrestle

But for the onetime Women’s Champion, nothing will feel quite as victorious as the moments just before they open the doors at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium for WrestleMania 37.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced them to make their tentpole event virtual last year, “It just has an extra special significance,” she told E! News of the two-day celebration kicking off April 10 (and streaming on Peacock). “WrestleMania is the event that my father created. And my parents mortgaged everything that they owned to make it happen and it was really their vision of how we were going to put WWE on the map.”

And so every year, right as the festivities begin, she thinks about her grandfather Vincent K. McMahon, who founded the regional Capitol Wrestling Corporation that would eventually become the WWE, and her dad and “all of the accomplishments, everything he’s been through to get us through this point.”

But before she could get to that point, there was a whole gauntlet of meetings, interviews and one very fancy workout in her closet. She walked E! News through her jam-packed Thursday.