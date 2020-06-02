Roman Reigns, the leader that WWE needs

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE, the locker room leader, for several years. He exercises the work that important figures such as John Cena, Hulk Hogan or Undertaker himself.

His absence has not gone unnoticed in recent months at the SmackDown brand, where talent is not being well managed.

Roman returned in February 2019 after beating leukemia a second time, focusing on The Shield and giving Dean Ambrose the best possible farewell. Since then, his climb to the top of the company has been very progressive, until, months before Wrestlemania, there was no competitor with enough credibility to beat Goldberg for the universal championship.

The return to the highest

It was clear that Reigns was going to respond to the open challenge, SmackDown has no powerhouse with its credibility, charisma and importance on the roster. Braun Strowman has shown himself to be a solid champion, but far less than Samoan would have been.

The member of the Anoa’i family would fit the thousand wonders into the blue mark, full of technical fighters like AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan, they could face The Big Dog in a style clash fight.

What no one counted on was the global coronavirus pandemic.

An unexpected setback for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns suffers from a lack of chronic defenses fruit of its fight against cancer, which makes it a high-risk group. When rumors began that someone on WWE staff might have contracted the disease, Samoan disappeared from the scene.

The company at first she was sympathetic to the fighter, but upon receiving his refusal to return to the ring until the risk is reduced, things tensed up.

The truth is that Roman has recently been a father and you are at a very comfortable stage in your life. With an enviable physical state, a determining status in WWE, spending time at home with his children … It seems normal that you want to spend time away from the ring.

Point and apart in Reigns’ career

WWE will not be able to count on its main star in the near future, perhaps even for the rest of 2020, the Samoan Don’t go back to the Road to Wrestlemania anymore.

At the moment the only thing we can do is keep waiting and wishing that this situation would pass, that the families stop suffering losses and that the population recovers from this hard blow for all.