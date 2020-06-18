The latest WWE reports confirmed that fans, friends and family of WWE talents were used in today’s recording, and will also be used in future episodes. They are believed to have been excited to be present at the Performance Center, and WrestlingINC reported that it is only the first phase of WWE’s extended plan to bring back the live audience.

After one of the fighters in development was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week, WWE canceled yesterday’s recordings and conducted rigorous testing for all those in the Performance Center. Those who denied the test were reportedly not allowed to enter the Performance Center.

What’s next in WWE’s 4-phase plan?

Portal Wrestling Inc. provided an exclusive report on WWE’s extended plan to bring the crowd back. In the second phase of the plan, WWE will slowly remove NXT talents from the audience. Instead, the Performance Center will house family, friends, and a select group of fans without the NXT recruits. However, WWE intends to take its time with this transition and wants to teach all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of those who will be associated with the recordings.

Having said that, NXT’s talents are still expected to be available during filming if WWE feels the need to have more people in the audience.

In the third phase of the plan, WWE will have only fans in the audience. WWE is also expected to aim to fill half of the Performance Center and Full Sail University with spectators.

The promotion is believed to want to start by filling the PC and Full Sail University to 50% of their ability to convince viewers at home that it’s now safe to return to WWE live events.

The fourth and final phase of the plan to bring fans back aims at the WWE tour across the country to host TV and PPV shows. But this part of the plan will be implemented in late August.

As of right now, WWE plans to return with the Live Shows on September 1, but Vince McMahon is working on a plan to return soon, possibly with the house shows. However, some at the company fear that a premature return to the live events market will be extremely damaging.

