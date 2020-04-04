Photo: Twitter @WWE

A couple of fighters from the WWE company support the special role it will have “Fight Memes”, this as a support to collect money in the middle of the contingency of the coronavirus.

After all kinds of sports were suspended in Mexico and the world, as a result of the pandemic by the COVID-19, “Fight Memes” He will seek to perform a closed-door function, for fans to donate money that will go to independent fighters.

So much Ángel Garza as Raúl Mendoza, fighters of the WWE They sent good vibes to their colleagues, in addition to donating some money.

“Companions of the WWE they joined, with whom I have a good relationship, Ángel Garza and Raúl Mendoza, that support the colleagues also with motivating messages and added from there “, said the promoter Daniel Ledesma for the Notimex agency.

Other fighters who will be on the poster will also contribute clothing, photos, masks that will be auctioned; also, fans can donate money from their homes to pay the fighters.

Regarding the sanitary measures by the coronavirus, the promoter assured that everything will have a special washing and there will be care in everything.

Among the struggles that will take place this Sunday, April 5 in the Coacalco Coliseum Arena, there will be a rematch between Ricky Marvin and Arez; in another fight Psychosis will be measured to Toxin; in a heads up, Black terry will face War Dog Jr; in addition to four more fights.

EAM