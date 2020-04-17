WWE News

WWE News | Planeta Wrestling brings you the most outstanding WWE news of the last hours.

WWE wrestlers triumph on Instagram

WWE wrestlers are triumphing on Instagram. During the pandemic, several sports stars are taking advantage to gain followers on social networks. Of the list of the 10 athletes with the most influence, 5 are WWE fighters.

The #WWE fighters are causing a sensation on #Instagram: 💥5 of them slip into the list of the 10 most influential athletes on this platform. pic.twitter.com/5aK9yHUNBp – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 17, 2020

Mandy rose

Sasha Banks

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Natalya

Tom brady

Wool

Julian Edelman

Bring young

Patrick Mahomes

Liv Morgan.

Samoa Joe’s discharge

Fighter Samoa Joe has not returned to television despite having served his 30-day sentence for violation of the talent welfare policy. Joe suffered a concussion during the recording of the Must Be Monday commercial for the USA Network and has not been released yet.

Wrestler Samoa Joe has yet to return to #WWE programming 💥 Despite completing his suspension, he has not been released due to his concussion yet. pic.twitter.com/srLGtGrSvO – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 17, 2020

Dustin Rhodes spoke about Vince McMahon

AEW fighter Dustin Rhodes talked about how Vince Mcmahon told him on the phone what kind of character he should play and that he accepted without knowing what it was. In addition, he praised Savio Vega for helping him with the construction of Goldust.

Goldust stated that he did not fight Stardust in a big #WWE PPV because Vince McMahon felt they did not have the level to do it. After their departure from WWE they met in #AEW, where with their real names they managed to give a five-star fight. pic.twitter.com/KS224bFNMC – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 17, 2020

The fighter, who got a five-star bout last year against his brother, said Vince McMahon didn’t let them face off at a PPV when Cody was Stardust because they had no level.

