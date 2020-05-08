WWE wrestlers talk about their future

Several WWE wrestlers have spoken about their future, including the possibility of being hired by All Elite Wrestling.

Curt Hawkins: “I would love to work at AEW”

Curt Hawkins discussed the possibility of signing for AEW:

Of course I would like to work for AEW. Once my clause ends and the pandemic issues end I would like to go in there. I have seen their shows without an audience and they are better than those offered by WWE. I have worked with many people from there: Trent, the Young Bucks, Cody … but the one that catches my attention the most is Darby Allin.

Rusev: I will speak when the time comes

For his part, Rusev did not want to talk much about the issue of his dismissal. During an Instagram video he made the following statements:

Now is not the time to talk about wrestling. Why not start a channel where people can watch me play video games all day? Right now I’m just focused on this and people are going to see how good I am playing.

Would you like to see either of these two fighters on AEW?

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.