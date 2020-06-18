WWE NXT had to cancel its next series of television recordings. A WWE NXT superstar is getting some attention today that she didn’t expect.

Independent wrestler Natalie Skyes has denounced Ligero in a big way. He released four screenshots full of words that tell his story about interactions with UK Superstar NXT.

Ligero was a mentor to Natalie Skyes, but it became something he didn’t ask for. He started texting her on Snapchat and then WhatsApp. It is at this time that she alleges that her side of the conversations began to intensify.

WWE NXT UK fighter Lightweight accused of harassment

She claims that he sent her disparaging messages and made unwanted sexual advances towards her as well. He asked her to send him selfies and other photos of her on his fighting gear.

In his testimony about what happened, he also stated that Ligero would raise his father. She claimed that this too had limits, but he proceeded to “psychoanalyze” their relationship.

She admitted that this might not seem like much to some people, but “she thought it was worth saying something.”

I know for some this may not seem like much, but I thought it was worth saying something. There are also things that I probably forgot to mention, but I think that covers it… I probably also log out after this

At this time, Ligero has not responded to these allegations. You can find Natalie Skyes’s allegations below.

i am so unbelievably scared but i guess i have nothing to lose. thank you to those who have encouraged me to come forward 🖤 pic.twitter.com/P0AmpZWNp1 – Natalie Sykes (@NatalieSykes_) June 18, 2020

