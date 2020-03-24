The change from WrestleMania 36 to coronavirus will bring an experiment never seen before, because The event will take place over two days, Saturday April 4 and Sunday April 5.

This Wednesday, WWE made it official through a statement that the great event will take place in two parts, in addition they took for granted that Rob Gronkowski will be as presenter.

It should be remembered that WrestleMania 36 will be held at the Performance Center of the company, in Orlando Florida and behind closed doors, as the coronavirus pandemic forced not to be performed in Tampa.

“WrestleMania 36 is now slated for a two-night historical performance at WWE Network with the former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski presenting the Show of Shows Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5“They explain in the statement.

At the moment, it is all the information provided by WWe, but it is expected that in SmackDown, Gronkowski himself of details about the so-called “Showcase of the Immortals”.

