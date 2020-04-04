WWE Wrestlemania 36 Video in Spanish: WWE Now

WWE Wrestlemania 36 Video in Spanish: WWE Now | WWE has uploaded the latest WWE Now show to their YouTube channel.

Wrestlemania 36 card

As WWE has not yet revealed which matches will take place on Saturday and which will take place on Sunday, we present you the full card of the event. We also put the note of the match for the SmackDown couples title, since despite the change, this has not been officially announced by WWE.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Miz will not be in the event, and the match will be a triple threat between John Morrison vs Kofi Kingston vs one of the components of The Usos, not yet revealed

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kick Off: Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak

Kick Off: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

