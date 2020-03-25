WWE Wrestlemania 36 card

WWE Wrestlemania 36 card | WWE has added new matches tonight to the WWE Wrestlemania 36 card and has modified others.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 may be the weirdest major event of all time. The show will air on a delayed basis and will be a two-night Wrestlemania for the first time. The show of shows has new bouts on its card, which have no story behind it. Simply WWE has announced them and they will be part of the showcase of the immortals.

#WWE | Two new matches for Wrestlemania 36.

Updated Wrestlemania Card

Here is the complete list of confirmed matches for the 36th edition of WWE Wrestlemania.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega).

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana).

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns.

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

It is a somewhat strange card to be Wrestlemania, as several matches have been announced out of nowhere. Even in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Dana Brooke was eliminated without explanation.

