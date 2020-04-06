What was going to be a fight between Street Profits and Latinos Angel Garza and Andrade, unfortunately could not be done, since ¨El Idolo¨ injured his ribs and was removed from this fight a few days after Wrestlemania 36. In the last WWE Raw before the great event, Zelina Vega presented the one who was going to be Andrade’s replacement for this fight. Nothing more and nothing less than Austin Theory was the one who appeared to accompany Angel Garza.

Many lost interest in this fight after Andrade’s downfall, but Austin Theory is talented, as the NXT yellow mark proved him times. Even in his first WWE Raw fight he showed that he deserves to be competing for those championships.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dopkins manage to retain titles

After a fairly short fight, Street Profits manage to retain RAW tag pairs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory were not going to accept defeat and began attacking the champions. Zelina Vega entered the ring sent to the Latino to continue attacking Montez Ford. But behind surprisingly Bianca Belair, the NXT superstar and Ford partner, appears.

Bianca Belair attacks Zelina Vega and thus Street Profits manage to save themselves from the attacks of Angel Garza and Austin Theory. Finally, Montez Ford and Angelo Dopkins lift Bianca Belair on their shoulders, thus demonstrating that they will continue to reign as Raw tag team champions.

