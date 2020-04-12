PLANETA WRESTLING is the reference website in Spanish about the WWE, AEW, Mexican Wrestling, American Pro Wrestling and Pureresu. We collaborate with the main media such as AtresMedia and Brand, Being the The only Spanish media that has covered all the latest editions of Wrestlemania in the US. We also went to the different fighting shows held in Europe, U.S and Mexico. We offer you the best interviews to wrestlers from WWE and other companies, being the only Spanish media not controlled by a company. Editors and followers of the page we are a great family.

Purchase offers are not accepted.