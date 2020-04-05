WWE Wrestlemania Results

WWE Wrestlemania Results | These are the results of WWE Wrestlemania 36, ​​broadcast on April 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Kick-Off: Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak (4:25)

Cesaro covered Gulak after an «Air Spin»

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) and they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (15:05).

Bliss covered Sane after a “Twisted Bliss.”

Elias defeated King Corbin (9:00).

Elias covered Corbin with a Roll-Up.

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler and retained the Raw Women’s Championship (8:32).

Lynch covered Baszler with a Roll-Up.

Sami Zayn (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) defeated Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) and retained the Intercontinental Championship (9:20).

Zayn covered Bryan after a “Helluva Kick” in the air.

During the fight, Cesaro and Nakamura interfered in Zayn’s favor, while Gulak interfered in Bryan’s favor.

John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in a Ladder Match and retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (18:30).

Morrison won the fight after he took down the championships.

Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins in a No Disqualication Match (17:20).

Owens covered Rollins after a “Stunner.”

Owens originally won by disqualification after Rollins attacked him with the bell, but

Owens did restart the fight as a No Disqualication Match.

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg and won the WWE Universal Championship (2:10).

Strowman covered Goldberg after four “Running Powerslam”.

The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) in a Boneyard Match (18:17).

Undertaker won the fight after burying Styles.

During the fight, Gallows & Anderson interfered for Styles, as well as several sinister monks.

