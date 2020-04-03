John Cena vs Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt will be one of the most anticipated matches by fans at WWE Wrestlemania 36. The Immortals Showcase will feature the first ever Firefly Fun Party in history.

Wrestlemania 36 will be the scene of a duel in which the legacy and redemption will face

It seemed a matter of time before fate brought these two rivals back together, and what better place to do it than in the showcase of the immortals. To understand the rivalry between John Cena and Bray Wyatt you have to go back to 2014 in New Orleans, the Wyatt family had spent the last few months terrorizing John Cena and Wrestlemania would be the place where the face of WWE would fight for his legacy.

The day of the fight arrived and Wyatt made his entrance to Wrestlemania in the middle of a dark atmosphere and with all the public behind him. The fight was dominated mostly by Bray who did not cease in his efforts to play with the mind of John Cena, However despite the attempts and despite the interferences of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, the hero rose with the triumph, destroying the image of Bray Wyatt and plunging him into an ordeal that would last for years.

In 2019, when everyone ended Bray Wyatt’s career, a mysterious figure came to save her. What at first seemed to be the character of an unbalanced man in charge of a children’s show ended up being “The Fiend”, a demon driven by brutality and terror, from then on Bray’s career was reborn and his fantastic character was catapulted into universal champion.

Unfortunately his reign was ended by Goldberg, but when everyone thought of a new decline John Cena appeared and “The Fiend” took the opportunity to claim a rematch at Wrestlemania. Since the confirmation of the fight, Bray Wyatt accused John Cena of being the reason for his fall 6 years ago in Wrestlemania, a fall from which only The Fiend was able to rescue him. For his part, Cena has defended himself arguing that Bray’s only argument is to blame him for not recognizing his failure in recent years.

Finally, after a long hiatus, Bray Wyatt and John Cena will cross their paths again in a fight with many things at stake. For Cena it means putting his legacy back into play before one of his most ruthless enemies, however for Bray this fight is an all or nothing. It is a last chance to be the face of terror, in which if he succeeds he will obtain his redemption, but if he fails it would mean the definitive collapse of his career. In one way or another, it only remains to wait for Wrestlemania to know the outcome of this story of horrors and overcoming.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.