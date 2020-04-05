WWE Wrestlemania 36 live – coverage and results live and direct)

Wrestling planet | WWE Wrestlemania 36

The most anticipated event of the year, the showcase of the immortals, this year will be different: it will not have an audience and will be held in two days. WWE Wrestlemania will take place in the Performance center, the WWE bunker, which during this period of health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestlemania 36 card

As WWE has not yet revealed which matches will take place on Saturday and which will take place on Sunday, we present you the full card of the event. We also put the note of the match for the SmackDown couples title, since despite the change, this has not been officially announced by WWE.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

The Miz will not be at the event due to injury.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

How to see the free PPV?

With the promotion that WWE Network is currently active WWE fans can enjoy all the content of the Network for free the first month. This includes WWE Wrestlemania 36 and thousands of hours of the best content on demand.

The PPV will be broadcast live and with comments in Spanish by Carlos Cabrera and Marcelo Rodriguez and of course in high definition. Also this year as a novelty the streaming platform, FITE TV broadcasts both days of Wrestlemania 36, where you can buy it for the modest price of 18.99 dollars to see the two days, which in Euros is about 18 euros and will also be available in Spanish.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

After watching the Kick Off it’s time for the main card

WWE Wrestlemania 36 (Coverage and Results)

Stephanie McMahon welcomes us to Wrestlemania 36 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This weekend, let us entertain you and your family. Thank you for everything, and WELCOME TO #Wrestlemania! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/OsQJJbiFDu – WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

A compilation of some artists who sang the national anthem of the United States during the history of Wrestlemania is displayed.

Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski welcomes us to Wrestlemania 36 !!!!!!!!!

Your “#Wrestlemania host with the most ” @RobGronkowski is ready to PAARRRRTAYYYYY! 🎊🎉 * insert Kristen Wiig Bridesmaids gif * pic.twitter.com/rXeBXgbRYa – WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 4, 2020

Mojo Rawley teams up with Rob Gronkowski to enjoy the action.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss and Kari Sane begin the action. They exchange machetes. Nikki Cross is replaced and is taken to the corner of the Kabuki. Nikki Cross hits Asuka, the Japanese girl leaves the ring, Relay for Bliss. The blonde takes advantage and does a cannonball on Asuka. Nikki Cross climbs on the third rope and performs a cross plate on Sane. The action continues, all the fighters are out of the ring, where the Kabuki take the advantage, Nikki Cross returns to the corner of the Japanese, where she receives double punishment. Sane covers Cross but the account only reaches 2.

Relay for Bliss, Sane does not give Alexa a truce, Asuka has the relay and punishes the blonde with several consecutive kicks. The Japanese continues with the punishment, presses BIiss’s neck against the ropes. Sane takes advantage of a referee’s distraction to punish Bliss. Asuka tries a Bulldozer but Bliss does not allow it.

Bliss regains control and hands over to Nikki Cross, head to Asuka. Cross overpowers Sane and Asuka steals the baton. Cross covers Asuka, however Sane nudges Bionic on Cross to save Asuka.

Asuka applies her Asuka Lock to Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss comes to the rescue with her Twisted Bliss. Sane pulls her out of the ring with her Spear.

Cross continues to be punished by the Japanese, Flip Power Bomb for Cross, 1,2 and the continuous fight.

Nikki makes the comeback and applies a neckbreaker to Kairi Sane. Relay for Alexa Bliss.

TWISTED BLISS !!!! 1,2,3. We have new female champions as a couple !!!

Winners and new female champions in pairs: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

After the match, intercontinental champion Sami Zayn is interviewed backstage. Zayn says he has a plan tonight.

King Corbin comes to the ring !!!!!!!!!!!

Corbin asks that they put the video, where he lies Elias from the platform, and Elias can be seen very badly injured. Corbin asks the referee to count, however Elias’s chords play.

King Corbin goes out to attack Elias, however the singer attacks him with the guitar.

King Corbin vs Elias

Elias attacks furiously during the first moments of the match, however Corbin reverses the situation and throws Elias on the corner, King Corbin yells at commentators JBL and Michael Cole to enjoy the show.

Corbin covers Elias, but the account only reaches 2. The king claims the referee. Elias takes advantage to launch Corbin against the corner. Elias punishes Corbin. Drift Away for Corbin but count only reaches 2.

Corbin counterattacks, and dominates his opponent, covers Elias, however the count reaches only 2. The action continues and King Corbin continues to dominate the fight, covers Elias but leans on the ropes.

The referee becomes aware of the trap and stops the count. Elias takes the opportunity to entangle King Corbin in a package. 1,2,3.

Winner: Elias

The Man arrives at the Performance Center in his truck.

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Bell rings!!!!!!

Exchanging blows, Baszler attempts the Kurufuda Clutch but Becky breaks free of the key, the Irishman leaves the ring, Baszler punches Becky on the commentary table.

Shayna tries to make a powerbomb, however she applies scissors and lies Baszler down, the Irishwoman sends Baszler over the stairs.

The wrestlers return to the ring, where Shayna dominates the action, Becky tries the Screwdriver but Shayna breaks free.

Baszler continues with the mastery of combat, applies an armbar to Becky, the Irish woman is freed.

Superkick for Lynch, 1,2 and the continuous fight. Becky tries her Screwdriver on the ropes, the referee starts the count.

Shayna strikes back with her Furukuda Clutch on the ropes. Lynch breaks free.

The challenger catches the champion and punishes her against the commentary table. The fighters return to the ring. Furukuda Cluth for the champion, Baszler does not release her. The Irish woman does a mortal where Baszler is left with her back on the canvas. 1,2,3.

Winner and remains RAW Women’s Champion: Becky Lynch

Shayna Baszler leaves the ring disappointed.

Intercontinental Championship match: (c) Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn comes out of the ring and doesn’t want to fight Bryan. Drew Gulak tries to return it to the ring.

Bryan dominates the fight, starts kicking Zayn, the champion tries to talk to Daniel, but the punishment increases.

Zayn fights back with a clothesline, the champion punishes with machetes however Bryan gets up and reverses the machetes with his knees to the chest.

The champion calls for a truce, but Bryan continues to mercilessly attack Sami. Zayn continues to bear the blows but in Bryan’s oversight he applies a superkick surprising the challenger.

1,2,3. Sami Zayn remains the Intercontinental Champion.

Winner: Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura celebrate their victory.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

Bell rings!!!

Kofi Kingston tries SOS, but Morrison doesn’t allow it. Morrison and Kingston climb the stairs, Morrison falls from the stairs. JoMo tries to get to the titles but Jimmy Uso pulls him by the legs. Exchange of blows between Morrison and Uso.

Kingston tries to surprise them by entering from outside through the stairs. However Morrison and Uso get him out of the ring.

Jimmy Uso takes John Morrison to the third rope for a superplex, but Morrison knocks him down on the stairs. Starship of Pain for Jimmy Uso !!!

JoMo goes up the stairs, however Kofi takes him down the stairs with a hurrincarrana.

The action does not stop, Morrison recovers and Kingston jumps over the champion. Uso tries to surprise him but Kingston receives him with the ladder. Kofi sets up a ladder over the ring where he places Uso.

Morrison climbs on the third rope and walks on it until he reaches Kofi !!!

Kofi surprises him with a Spanish Fly !!!!!

Jimmy Uso takes advantage and launches with a Frog Splash on John Morrison. Morrison is hurt in the ring. Kofi and Uso try to climb the ladder. Uso is downed by Kingston.

Kingston comes up the ladder, but Morrison pulls him by the legs. Kingston jumps kangaroo style over Morrison. Uso shoves another ladder into a bridge with the ring ladder.

Kingston is knocked out by his hit on the ladder. Morrison receives a superkick and falls on the ladder. Jimmy Uso tries to make a Frog Splash but Morrison knocks him down the ladder !!!!

Jimmy falls to ringside. Morrison takes all the stairs out of the ring. Morrison climbs up the ladder. Kingston catches up to him and they exchange blows. Jimmy Uso goes up another ladder. The three hit each other, and the support of the titles disengages. Uso and Kingston take down Morrison with the titles.

The Miz and John Morrison remain SmackDown Tag Team Champions

It’s time for one of the longest rivalries before WWE Wrestlemania.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Owens and Rollins leave the ring, where Owens takes the brunt of it. Seth tries to surprise with his Curb Stomp. The Messiah receives a double courtesy courtesy of Owens. Rollins is punished at the barricades. Owens tries a powerbomb, but Rollins shoots him down with a catapult.

Falcon Arrow variant for Owens. The Messiah continues with the offensive and applies a double suicide bump. Rollins insults Owens. Owens greets him with a punch to the face. Snake Blade for Owens. Messiah continues to provoke Owens.

Rollins is still looking for the Curb Stomp but receives a DDT. Superkick and Cannonball for Rollins. Owens takes advantage of the moment and applies his Seston Bombazo. 1,2 and the combat continues.

Clothesline for Rollins, they both regain strength. The Messiah strikes back with his Bomb from corner to corner. Owens reverses the situation with his Pop-Up Bomb, the account only reached 2.

Seth gets out of the ring, and Owens chases him and elbows him. Rollins hits him with the bell.

The referee rings the bell. The disqualification victory goes to Kevin Owens.

However, KO does not want to win that way. Ask for a fight without disqualification.

Rollins returns and kicks him tremendously. Messiah brutally attacks KO. He does not give truce to Owens.

Owens counterattacks by attacking with the bell repeatedly. KO seats Rollins at the commentary table

Kevin Owens goes up to the Wrestlemania logo and falls on Rollins with a seston bombshell !!!!!!!!!!!!

Owens can barely move and drags him into the ring. Stunner for Seth Rollins.

1,2,3.

Winner: Kevin Owens

24/7 champion R Truth makes his appearance at the grand event !!!!!

Truth tries to hide, however Wrestlemania host Rob Gronkowski tries to cover it, but Mojo Rawley knocks him out of the way and covers R Truth to become the new champion 24/7.

Paul Heyman is interviewed backstage

“His is a big, big wannabe who wants to fill the shoes of @Brock Lesnar, and he ‘. “@HeymanHustle is all confidence heading into his client’s #Wrestlemania match against @DMcIntyreWWE. pic.twitter.com/XuF1X7tuPF – WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020

Fight for the WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg and Strowman face each other !!!!

Two consecutive lances for Strowman.

The third spear is coming, Goldberg starts coverage but only reaches 2.

A fourth throw for Strowman. Double contralona for Goldberg. Braun Strowman applies his third street contralona. The fourth is past due.

1,2,3. We have a new Universal champion !!!

Winner and new Universal Champion: Braun Strowman

It’s time for the central event of the first night of Wrestlemania 36 !!!!!!!!!!

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

AJ Styles enters with the music of The Undertaker !!!!

However Undertaker resumes his character from American Bad Ass and arrives on a motorcycle.

Taker masters the action, knocks Styles down and throws him against the burial vehicle. Syles tries to escape. Undertaker does not allow it and throws it on the ground.

AJ Styles kicks him in the crotch !!!! Styles tries to take him to the grave to bury him but Taker does not allow it.

The phenomenal falls into the pit !!!!!!!

Undertaker was going to bury him, but Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson surprise Taker.

Hooded men appear behind them, Undertaker hits them and gets rid of them.

Gallows and Anderson try to hit Taker with a shovel, but the legend strikes back and knocks them out.

Styles comes to the rescue, and hits Taker with a headstone.

AJ asks Undertaker not to get up. The gravedigger stands up and Styles knocks him against the fence.

Undertaker is very tired and cannot get up, Styles insults the gravedigger.

The legend sticks his middle finger at AJ Styles, the legendary fighter can barely get up, Styles grabs the shovel and hits Undertaker.

Styles is about to bury Undertaker with a tractor full of dirt, but Taker’s supernatural powers come into play.

Undertaker appears behind Styles and lowers him from the tractor. Styles runs away and escapes to the ceiling.

The undertaker pursues Styles, however Anderson and Gallows try to make the save. Undertaker applies a Chokeslam to Gallows and a Piledriver to Anderson.

Styles is completely alone, and Undertaker applies a Chokeslam and falls from the roof !!!

Undertaker carries Styles into the pit, but not before telling him that Styles gave him a good fight. Taker hugs him and then throws him with a Boot Kick into the pit.

Undertaker throws dirt on AJ Styles to take the victory.

Winner: The Undertaker

The Deadman reveals AJ Styles’ tombstone, Undertaker’s streak increases to 25-2

Undertaker raises his fist in victory, and his symbol is shown in the background.

The dead man gets on his motorcycle and leaves the place.

END OF TRANSMISSION, THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING US ON THE COVERAGE.

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.