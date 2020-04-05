WWE WrestleMania 36: Liv Morgan defeats Natalya

During the Kickoff on the night of 2 WWE WrestleMania 36, we were facing an individual combat between Liv Morgan and Natalya. The contest turned out to provide victory for Liv Morgan on Natalya after a large series of roll-ups until you reach the count of 3.

How was the match?

Entertaining match between both fighters where we have been able to see the debut in a single match of Liv Morgan in Wrestlemania and despite the fact that the match has had its comings and goings with several moments of control by Natalya, it was finally Liv Morgan who he has led the victory after a packet exchange and where Liv Morgan on her second attempt has surprised Natalya with the count of three and has taken the victory.

Event billboard:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison (c) vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

The Miz will not be at the event due to injury.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Don’t forget to follow our coverage WWE WrestleMania 36

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our group.