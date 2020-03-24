WWE: WrestleMania 36 determined to be recorded in advance

The global problem of COVID-19 it has affected all sports; Nevertheless, WWE continues its broadcasts, although it has already affected WrestleMania, great event of the company that for the first time it will not be broadcast live.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it was determined that all the McMahon company, are recorded from the following week.

The same source reveals that the Wednesday, March 25 and Thursday, March 26 the two days of Wrestlemania, themselves that They will broadcast on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

In addition, it is also reported that WWE, SmackDown, Raw and NXT will also be recorded. for the next issues.

This is undoubtedly something historical, but it is also appreciated that the company does not stop its work, since at the moment most of the sport in the world is paused by the coronavirus.

