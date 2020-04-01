WWE Wrestlemania 36 coverage, from home

Since the 32nd edition of Wrestlemania held in Texas Planeta Wrestling had been the only Spanish media to cover all editions of the biggest event of the year. During all these years we have come to the United States to cover all the editions of Wrestlemania, NXT Takeover and the WWE Hall of Fame, being the pioneer in Spanish in making these coverage.

Due to the COVID 19 outbreak WWE has canceled all Wrestlemania week activities. There will be no physical interviews with wrestlers like every year, so we cannot offer you the videos that we have been sharing all these years. Despite this, we will announce a lot of news, this being one of the most interactive wrestlemanias with our fans.

News about coverage on our website

Our team has definitely canceled the trip to Tampa Bay and we will cover all the news related to Wrestlemania 36 from home. We are in permanent contact with WWE and we will coordinate with the company to try to continue offering interviews to wrestlers by phone.

If the coronavirus allows it, our team will be traveling to WWE SummerSlam 2020 to the city of Boston. From our team we want to thank WWE and all the fans who follow us every day for the support received.

In the next few hours we will publish the complete calendar of activities that our page will develop for the great event, as well as all the live coverage that we are going to carry out. This year we will have many news!

Wrestlemania 36 card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder match: John Morrison & The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

The Miz will not be at the event

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

Bobby Lashley will not be at the event

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki

