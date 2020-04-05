WWE would be keeping the location of his upcoming SmackDown recordings a secret.

The company of WWE made the recordings of his shows in late March as can be the example of the next show of NXT. On the other hand, the company had in mind to resume its recordings throughout this weekend in the Performance center from Orlando, Florida, for the blue brand of WWE SmackDown, although that seems to no longer be on the table.

The reason why WWE would not continue recording on the Performance center the shows of WWE SmackDown this week is because the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis has ordered a warning signal that expires until April 30. However, the recordings of WWE would still be standing and would be recorded later this week, according to Dave Meltzer.

In accordance with Meltzer, WWE has been trying to keep its new location a secret since the recent decision to Ron DeSantis, It has forced him to change plans. It should also be noted that the President Donald trump has refused to issue a national alert order due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, 46 states have closed their businesses. North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas are the only states not on that list.

