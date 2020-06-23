Drew McIntyre will face Dolph Ziggler in the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. Dolph Ziggler was switched to RAW from SmackDown and it was immediately for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship that The Scottish Psychopath had successfully defended against Bobby Lashley in Backlash.

There have been some rumors that Drew McIntyre could face Randy Orton at SummerSlam, but the only way for that to happen is if WWE decides to have Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Otherwise, Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is the big fight scheduled for SummerSlam from now on, according to Sports Keeda’s Tom Colohue. This was what he said:

There’s been a lot of talk recently from Drew McIntyre himself about whether Randy Orton could be the challenger at SummerSlam. The expectation is that the main event will be Brock Lesnar in a rematch against Drew McIntyre in Summerslam. That is what is written at the moment.

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre won his first WWE Championship this year by beating ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in less than 5 minutes. It was clear that the rivalry between the two men is not over and WWE will wait for the audience to return for the two men to have a longer rivalry.

There have been reports suggesting that Brock Lesnar has been absent since WrestleMania, and will return for the SummerSlam era.

Although Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been in WWE’s plans for a long time, it would make much more sense for Lesnar to go after the WWE Championship on his return. However, a fight against Lesnar at SummerSlam will help elevate Bobby Lashley even further, and a career at the WWE Championship in the future would be more likely for The Almighty.

Drew McIntyre has done a brilliant job as WWE Champion under the circumstances and we hope he has a long reign ahead.

