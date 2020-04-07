WWE will record from Friday all the programs for the month of April. The company will record from the SmackDown show on 10 until NXT on April 29.

It seems that WWE has no intention of taking a breather after Wrestlemania and if yesterday and tomorrow we will see already recorded programs of RAW and NXT, the same did not happen with Smackdown Friday that was not recorded.

Now it has been known that on Friday not only will the blue brand program be recorded in the Performance Center but that They will begin a series of recordings that will last a week and where three complete weeks of television will be recorded to have the entire month of April covered.

It is not yet known one hundred percent, but the programs NXT could be recorded at Full Sail University from Orlando.

This that has been announced at first by Fightful and later confirmed by Dave Meltzer leaves the question of how WWE will be able to face this order of the governor of the state of Florida not to leave their homes only if it is first-class jobs. need.

It seems that Vince McMahon is winning again and we will have WWE programs for the duration of this month of quarantine in the United States, what we do not know is what will happen to the programs of SmackDown on May 1 and 8 and RAW on May 4 and NXT on May 6, although the logic is that they were recorded in the same way if the state order has not yet been overturned.

