WWE will make its shows available on Instagram Live all week to bring more content to its fans.

There will be live Instagram feeds this week on @WWE, @WWENXT and @WWETheBump. The first broadcast took place this afternoon with Josiah Williams interviewing WWE NXT champion Adam Cole on the NXT Instagram account at 1:30 pm ET.

WWE announced the following Instagram Live calendar for this week:

Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla from The Bump show will be watching RAW starting at 11 p.m. ET tonight on @WWE and @WWETheBump IG accounts

Kayla Braxton will interview superstar Elias at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday through the @WWE Instagram account.

The hosts of The Bump show will be reviewing this week’s NXT episode at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday night via @WWE NXT account

Presenter Kayla Braxton will be interviewing another superstar to be announced at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday through WWE’s main Instagram account.

Kayla will be reviewing the best moments from WWE SmackDown on the main account of @WWE IG after the episode on Friday that will air on FOX at 10 p.m. ET

With lots to unpack, WWE will be live ALL WEEK long on Instagram! @WWETheBump @WWENXT https://t.co/fRsV2yCgc2 pic.twitter.com/p66bcn8fJ1

– WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2020

