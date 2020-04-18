WWE will hold Money In The Bank at its headquarters

During the broadcast of the last episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the men’s ladder match Money In The Bank It would be done in a different way this year.

The male ladder match of WWE Money In The Bank will take place at the headquarters of WWE, where the combat will begin on the ground floor of the building and end on the rooftop. As we reported, the briefcase will be on the roof of the headquarters, and the fighters will have to go little by little until they reach the top floor.

This would be the first time in history that WWE perform a combat as important as it is MITB at their headquarters. As of the day of the announcement, the participants who will be present in this historic battle have not yet been announced. However, the gaps in the bout will be revealed over the next few weeks in weekly shows, as some qualifying bouts have already been announced. These bouts are between Rey Mysterio and Murphy, MVP and Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black against Austin Theory.

BREAKING: WWE Superstars will climb the corporate ladder at #MITB! The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters but the briefcases will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower! https://t.co/iGoIUggwzo pic.twitter.com/TqawawkBXs – WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2020

