WWE will do a new Mae Young Classic again soon

WWE will be making a new Mae Young Classic again soon. Triple H broke the news in an interview with Inside The Ropes yesterday afternoon.

Inside the Ropes interviewed Triple H this week and among other questions, they asked him about how the idea of ​​doing a Mae Young Classic came about and if he intended to do a new tournament again and this is what the NXT boss answered. .

On realizing how much talent there was when they started preparing for the Mae Young Classic:

“Even as aware of everything around us, globally as we were, when we went to do the Mae Young Classic the first time, I started saying, oh, let’s do this tournament with women, are there enough women for us to do this ? We’ll look 16, but finding 16 elite women of the caliber we want to be in this will be a challenge, and then we start digging and start finding more and more and the next thing you know is that we’re at 32 and the next thing you know, to have 32 women in the tournament, do you have to choose who I’m going to call and who I’m not going to call?

On making another Mae Young Classic soon:

“We’ll do it again soon, and we’re getting to that point again now, like, wow, there’s a lot of talent out there.” So they are here and there and they are everywhere. I think talent gravitates towards meeting and ends up in these little pockets and then everyone is learning from each other, but helping to get that out and show it to the rest of the world is the goal. “

Remember this would be the third WWE Mae Young Classic of the company, after the events of 2017 and 2018.

