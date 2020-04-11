WWE will celebrate Triple H’s 25th anniversary at the company. The company will celebrate it on the WWE SmackDown program in two weeks.

WWE announced last night during the broadcast of WWE SmackDown that within fifteen days the celebration of the 25 years of Triple H within the company.

This celebration that we still do not know what it will consist of will take place on the April 24 program and we do not know if it will have the presence of any member of Triple H’s past, but the closest to do so are Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg still working with him on NXT.

The last time we saw Triple H appear on the blue brand show was two weeks ago when he gave a short interview where he talked about Goldberg’s fight against Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Wrestlemania. A fight that as we all know ended up being changed and with Braun Strowman winning the title against Goldberg.

Previously Triple H had been present in the first show that was done without an audience and live from the Performance Center and where he was as a guest commentator on it, in addition to doing other functions such as even acting as a camera during the broadcast.

