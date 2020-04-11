WWE will broadcast live RAW and Smackdown, abandoning, for the moment, the idea of ​​continuing to record content.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon changed the Smackdown script on Friday, April 10, while giving the indication to no longer record content.

WWE STAFF WAS SURPRISED BY DECISION

“The decision not to make recordings throughout the weekend, as previously scheduled, came during the middle of the day when McMahon announced that it would change everything on SmackDown and the show was approaching broadcast time.”

Although the decision to broadcast live has been criticized, in economic terms it works perfectly for Vince.

And it is that FOX and NBC Universal have an agreement with the WWE to transmit a certain number of recorded programs, so Vince wants to avoid approaching that number.

That is why he decided not to record RAW and Smackdown this weekend and better broadcast live the next shows.

USA NETWORK DEPENDS ON WWE

We must remember that, so far this year, several programs have already been recorded due to the covid 19 pandemic, the Christmas program and the European tour.

Despite this, there is another channel that transmits WWE in the United States, USA Network, which depends on the McMahon company since it is their only live show.

That is why the people closest to the company defend the idea of ​​broadcasting instead of recording the programs.

But we must remember another factor, the Performance Center in Florida is closed due to the health emergency.

That is a problem since WWE would have no choice but to find another alternative to do their weekly programs.

