As part of the tribute to the Undertaker, WWE will openly host the Boneyard Match against Aj Styles at Wrestlemania 36

With the WWE universe shocked by the final episode of The Last Ride, the company will pay tribute to the Undertaker figure on Friday on SmackDown. As part of the tribute, WWE will air the latest Dead Man matchup against Aj Styles. During the show of shows, Undertaker prevailed over the phenomenal in a cinematic-style fight known as the Boneyard Match.

Numerous superstars, legends, celebrities, and fans have expressed their admiration for the iconic fighter. Because of this, the blue brand began to spread the message: Thank you Taker. This was the message published by the company.

«Follow SmackDown in the tribute to Undertaker and much more action this Friday on the Fox channel»

During the final episode of the documentary series The Last Ride, Undertaker spoke about his future in the world of Wrestling. The dead man expressed that he has no desire to return to the ring. If he didn’t, the Boneyard Match would have been his last official match.

This week’s SmackDown episode will take place at the Performance Center. In addition to the special tribute to Undertaker, the company will have other attractions at the show. Among them is the defense of the Intercontinental title against Drew Gulak. A new confrontation between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy after their match in Backlash. And Universal Champion Braun Strowman’s response to Bray Wyatt’s appearance last week.

