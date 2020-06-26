WWE is having a lot of trouble right now. The atmosphere at the backstage of the company has been described in the least friendly ways in recent times. For this reason, the company plans to get rid of certain problems shortly.

WWE plans to fire all troublesome fighters

Sean Ross Sapp of the Fightful portal reports that he will begin “Clean your cast of fighters”. There are problems in the backstage of the company, and WWE will begin to “take action on the matter.”

WWE is going very seriously with the idea of ​​cleaning up its roster of wrestlers from what I’ve heard, especially when it comes to all wrestlers who are “troublesome,” said SRS of Fightful.

It is unclear if it has to do with the last three sacked superstars, who were released following accusations by the #SpeakingOut movement. Travis Banks, Liger and Jack Gallagher were fired in the past 7 days.

This could include Sami Zayn, who has had a lot of backstage trouble recently, even when he gets a boost, as he finds a way to ruin everything. We will keep you informed of any updates.

WWE is serious about cleaning up their roster from what I hear, in regards to many problematic wrestlers. – Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

