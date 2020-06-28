Tessa Blanchard Could Head To WWE According To New Report | Fight News

After his departure from Impact Wrestling earlier this week, journalist Dave Meltzer revealed in Sunday’s latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has “dispatched staff” to contact Tessa about the possibility of working together.

WWE wants to sign Tessa Blanchard

Likewise, it is said that there are several people in backstage who are advocating for the company to do everything possible to close a deal with it. As of this writing, it is still unknown if AEW has any interest in signing the former Impact Wrestling star.

Meltzer has stated in the past that while WWE knows how talented Blanchard is, the company has not signed a development deal with her in the past due to her attitude issues. Blanchard’s reputation that she had built on the independent circuit in the professional wrestling business has followed her throughout her career.

Of course, Blanchard’s reign with Impact ended when the promotion decided to strip her of the World Title and terminated her contract despite announcing her for her Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18.

The reason for this is that Blanchard was unable to send promos from his home in Mexico for an Impact episode in June. This caused Impact to make changes to the lineup.

While it was known that Blanchard would have to abandon the title because he did not want to leave Mexico for fear that he would not be allowed to return to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two sides were unable to resolve the issue. Therefore, Impact in the end only called her to back out of her contract.

Blanchard has a history with WWE, having worked squash matchs on NXT TV and competing in the first Mae Young Classic Tournament.

