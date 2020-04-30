WWE wants to celebrate SummerSlam with an audience. The company would be looking for alternatives to be able to do it with the public in the stands.

WWE wants to celebrate SummerSlam with the public

WWE has been one of the great ones affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the last month and a half and despite the fact that it has not stopped celebrating any important event, it should have been carried out without the public and behind closed doors.

Now the company has next major SummerSlam event in August and today the company will do everything possible so that the show is held with the public and in the city of Boston where the event is announced.

Having canceled Wrestlemania week, the company has set itself the goal of making up that time in the SummerSlam week And as we have said on some occasions, it has been thought up to celebrate the Hall of Fame of this 2020 on that weekend.

WWE would also be interested in celebrating it in the city announced at the beginning that it is Boston, but it is not ruled out that if in that city it is not yet allowed to do shows with the public, the event can be moved to another city in another state of the United States.

We must remember that the Governor of the State of Florida has announced that he foresees that it will be possible to hold events with the public from June onwards, which would not be at all crazy. think that it could move to any city in the state of Florida, and more with the great relationship that WWE has with the state of Florida.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.