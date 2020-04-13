After many months, Jeff Hardy made his appearance in Smackdown a few weeks ago but the plans that Vince McMahon has for him it seems that they are very big.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

If you saw the blue showl last Friday, surely you were struck by the “Mini-documentary” that happened from their beginnings in the company.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews, Jeff Hardy will receive the full support of Vince McMahon so it can be protagonist in WWE once again.

“I have been told that this is the beginning of a big boost for Hardy, who has almost a year left with the company due to the time added to his contract due to the injury that left him out of action ”.

“People say that Vince McMahon is impressed with the determination of Hardy for rehabilitation. Hardy He went to rehab for the first time in his life in late 2019 after reoffending. ”

Finally, the same source reports that with this, WWE wants to demonstrate to Jeff Hardy which is very valuable for the company and thereby prevent future unions from joining Hardy’s on AEW.

Show player