WWE: Vince McMahon offended CM Punk when raised for WrestleMania 36

It seems that seeing CM Punk in WWE It will not be easy, because it was revealed that Vince McMahon offended the fighter hard after being proposed to have it in WrestleMania 36.

The company bosshe despised the idea that “The Best in the World” was in the “Showcase of the Immortals”, This according to H Jenkins of the Ringside News website.

“There is a rumor that he was offered CM Punk battles Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36, but it is not true. The name of CM Punk only came out once in planning this Wrestlemania. But, he was shot down immediately by Vince McMahon, who said that ‘CM Punk he is not legit and has serious problems, ’said the source quoted above.

Although a few days ago CM Punk opened the possibility of being in WWE again, It seems that managers do not plan to have him in their ranks.

