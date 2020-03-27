It seems that the idea to see Alberto del Río in WWE once again, it may be forgotten, since Vince McMahon himself would not want him in the company.

Follow us on Facebook

CM Punk the surprise that Wrestlemania is preparing?

According to information from journalist Dave Meltzer, the “Pattern” has had no contact and they see it as a big problem, despite the potential it has shown both the microphone and the figure he became.

“They told me that Alberto del Río was categorized by Vince McMahon, along with CM Punk, like guys Vince really I would no longer do business. Although I can still see Vince signing CM Punk just to keep him away from AEWBut, they have told me the opposite, that this will not happen, “says the source.

Although Alberto del Río stated a few weeks ago that was in negotiations, It seems that we will not be able to enjoy it again in the WWE for all the problems he got out of there with.