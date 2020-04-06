There is no doubt that Wrestlemania 36 He will go down in history for many things outside the world of wrestling, the maximum event of the WWE was carried out without public due to the health emergency of the Covid-19, but he also gave us the strangest fight in the history of the ring world between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

John Cena was returning to a big event the WWE and his rival would be nothing more and nothing less than Bray WyattHowever, the fight turned into a gloomy, insane and rare spectacle.

The combat exploded social networks, people wondered what they were seeing, because John Cena he was defeated without receiving further punishment. Check the fight and judge for yourself:

Show player