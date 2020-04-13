The worldwide fight against Covid-19 continues so the famous animation studio Mighty Raccoon he set about gathering the strongest superheroes to defeat the evil enemy.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

In a animated short lasting approximately 11 minutes, we see an incredible amount of heroes among them the Superstar of the WWE, John Cena who will fight by the hand of Goku, Spiderman, Iron Man, Saitama, Rick and Morty and various characters at Coronavirus.

He video It has gone viral on social networks because the quality of animation is incredible and the story is worthy of applause. Here we leave the short for you to enjoy:

Show player