WWE doesn’t want Roman Reigns talked about on TV

WWE has banned its employees from naming Roman Reigns on television. This is a direct order from Vince McMahon.

Journalist Dave Meltzer stated that Vince McMahon had given his employees a very clear order after Wrestlemania: Naming Roman Reigns on television is strictly prohibited.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to fight for the WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania and finally it did not appear because with chronic leukemia suffering from a possible contagion by coronavirus it would have been a very big problem. At that time Vince decided that the fighter would not be discussed on television again.

When will Roman Reigns return?

It seems that Roman Reigns will stay away from WWE for a few months, until the situation returns to normal and there is a vaccine for this virus. Vince McMahon wants to give the impression that the biggest stars compete every week in his shows, and that is why he does not want to name someone who will be absent for months.

Despite this WWE has no problem with Roman. Relations between both parties are good and the company has not put any obstacles to stay at home.

