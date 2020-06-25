WWE discovered several positive tests for coronaviruses at the company, and they will continue to do them before every television recording from now on. Despite this, don’t expect to see a mouthpiece somewhere.

Friends and family who were part of the public will not be back so soon. They were told that they were not allowed to wear face masks in the crowd during the last tapping series. It seems that the trend is going to continue.

WWE Will Still Not Wear Face Masks On Their Recordings

Orange County has an order where everyone must wear overshoes. Florida has an astronomical number of positive coronavirus test results. During the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE is going to use a loophole in that mandate from officials.

“WWE told me that the rule that everyone who leaves their home unless they are exercising has to wear a mouthpiece, I don’t think it applies to them because they operate in a private facility.” That’s what they told me. “

The WWE Performance Center could reside in a county that requires everyone to wear masks due to a coronavirus outbreak, but the company found a loophole. That said, it wouldn’t be a good idea to expect to see mouthguards in public during WWE programming anytime soon.

