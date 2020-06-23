After the attack at the hands of Nia Jax, the company offers news about the state of Charlotte Flair

During the last Raw broadcast, WWE kicked off a rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Following the Samoan attack, the company reported a possible Flair clavicle fracture.

The feud between the fighters began when Charlotte interrupted a segment starring Nia Jax at the start of Raw. After an exchange of words, both started a fight that had to be stopped by the referees. Later and with the wear and tear of the confrontation, Charlotte faced Asuka in a starting match. Although the fighter presented a battle, the Raw women’s champion managed to prevail via surrender.

After the loss, Charlotte was on her way to a behind-the-scenes interview when Nia Jax surprised the fighter, attacking her a second time at night. However Nia decided to go further. And with the help of the lid of one of the containers of the Backstage, he crushed Flair’s arm, which was already punished after the title match. WWE Hall of Fame member Ric Flair subsequently appeared in a segment with Randy Orton. In it I affirm that when Charlotte returned I will go for Nia Jax.

Below we leave you with the report presented by WWE about Charlotte’s injury:

“Charlotte Flair is being evaluated for her injury after Nia Jax’s brutal attack on Monday Night Raw,” they say from WWE.com.

Flair had already suffered an injury in her first meeting with Jax prior to her starting fight against Asuka. After falling in front of the Empress of Tomorrow, Nia Jax assaulted Flair in Backstage. Although details of the condition of the fighter are not yet known, everything points to a possible fracture of the clavicle »says the company statement.

