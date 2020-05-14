Apparently not everyone to John Cena, as Tyler Reks stated that he does not get along with him, because forced to change his auction.

The former WWE wrestler he talked about his bad relationship with The Champ and how it was that his discomfort with the legend and film actor began.

Where did our bad relationship come from? It all started when I was recruited to Raw and it had an auction that looked like his. I appeared in Bragging Rights like rude taking the place of Kaval and then he got cocky with me, ”he commented for The Lewis Nicholls Show.

“Before the show we rehearsed in front of the producers and Arn Anderson he asked me what my auction was. I told him I was using the Burning Hammer, which was basically like an inverted Attitude Adjustment but turning it around and ending up in DDT. It was not the same, personally, I think it was much better (laughs). Goldust He told me to use it against him and when I did, everyone asked him if he was okay. He said yes and someone, I don’t remember who, said that Vince liked it, that he kept using it. I used it for about six months. ” Tyler Reks continued.

“Then I had a match with Primo on Raw and he was wrong it looked like he had applied Attitude Adjustment. So Dinner He was waiting for me behind the scenes and he said that maybe I should choose another auction. I looked him in the eye and I apologized and that the next time would be better. I kept using it and one day Dinner He sees me backstage again and starts yelling at me in front of everyone. Saying things to me like he was deaf or reminding me of what he had said. He was yelling at me saying he had told me to change my auction and treating me like a six year old. “

This was how the relationship between Tyler Reks and John Cena fractured.

