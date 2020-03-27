The situation is complicated by the WrestleMania cardbecause after the cancellation of Roman Reigns, it is said that John Cena and Bray Wyatt could fight in triple threat against Goldberg.

CM Punk the surprise that Wrestlemania is preparing?

Several reports indicate that this could be a solution to problems for the McMahons; however, several possibilities continue to be seen.

In fact, it is also said that Braun Strowman could be WWE’s other solution, but they are not very convinced that it is ideal for WrestleMania 36.

On the other hand, Jeff Hardy It is another of the names that joined the list and due to its trajectory and popularity, it would not be a crazy idea, but for now they are mere speculations.