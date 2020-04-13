When Triple H started dating Stephanie McMahon, nobody wanted it in WWE; Nevertheless, The Undertaker supported it and this was revealed by himself Hunter.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Triple H He talked about this situation he lived through and how it happened, both in the dressing rooms, as with Vince McMahon.

Paul Levesque, real name of the fighter, related how they began to be tough with him, because they thought he was doing it to quickly climb in the WWE, but Phenomenon gave her support.

“Then your relationship is not anyone else’s business, not in the dressing room or anywhere else, and nobody is who to judge you,” he said. Undertaker to ‘The Game’.

Finally, Triple H He told how his relationship with Vince McMahon knowing that he was dating his daughter.

“It was a unique experience. If you ever know Vince, any situation like that is a unique experience. At some point, you should write a book to cover just this topic! As our relationship began to grow, there were as many awkward moments as you can imagine everyone has had. That first dinner at your girlfriend’s parents’ house… except that I had already been working with her father for all these years. ”

