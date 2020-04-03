WrestleMania 36 is a few hours from airing; However, this idea would not have been real, since recently, Triple H accepted that WWE considered canceling or postponing the event.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK

DOES JOHN CENA SEE ROMAN REIGNS AS HIS SUCCESSOR?

In an interview, the former world champion and now a director of the McMahon company accepted that it did go through the mind but also revealed what motivated them to continue with the plan, even if it was without an audience.

“I think canceling or postponing it was considered, obviously but we feel that it was an obligation for us to do so. Our fans have been by our side for years and years and years and We want to be there for them at this time when everyone is doing their best to get through this: stay home. The world needs entertainment right now. We feel an obligation to give it to you. It’s probably not what we wanted it to be, but it’s a version of what we wanted to do, “Hunter said in an interview with ESPN.

It was finally decided that WrestleMania 36 was recorded and will be presented on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.