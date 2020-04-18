WWE tightens anti-copyright measures

WWE will fight hard against piracy applying anti-copyright laws more harshly to minimize losses from illegal broadcasts.

The company wants to end the pirated broadcasts that millions of people follow every night live. These transmissions generate thousands of dollars in losses for the company, which now wants to minimize expenses and will fight any loss.

WWE will be taking legal measures against people who illegally spread their content on the internet, especially against the pages that do it obtaining benefits for the retransmission. The company will also act against trademarks that are dedicated to supporting this type of web page.

More control on Facebook and YouTube

The advertising revenue on Facebook and YouTube are down almost 40%, so that WWE does not want anyone competing on its official channel. The company is reporting and will report more strongly to anyone who uploads its content to these platforms. In the last few hours they have even removed 30-second videos from Facebook.

As for the photographic images the company provides a press dossier after each event to the media so they can use them. Besides, Allows the use of the images that are uploaded to wwe.com or their social networks.

Copyright and trademark notice

WWE has a very strong copyright policy, although it has not been tightly enforced so far. This policy was focused on the United States, but now it seems that they will expand their surveillance to other areas.

All textual, video, photographic and audiovisual programs and products resulting from the events and programs of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, including the material on this site, are protected by United States and international copyright laws. Anyone who displays, reproduces, copies, creates derivative works, or sells our textual, photographic, video, or audiovisual programs for commercial or non-commercial purposes without permission, violates copyright, and is subject to penalties set by law. Likewise, the trademarks of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., including the WWE brand and the names of Superstars (such as John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, etc.), are protected by international, federal and copyright law. Anyone who uses our brands for commercial or non-commercial purposes in a way that diminishes the quality of the product or makes copies that may be confused with our brands is subject to penalties set by law. Violations of copyright and trademark law include potential civil lawsuits, financial claims of up to three times the damages, and attorney costs. If you have any questions regarding permissions, please write to permission@wwe.com

