WWE threatened to fire workers who leaked Wrestlemania results. The company took it very seriously that nobody knows anything before the shows.

WWE threatened to fire workers who leak Wrestlemania results

When the shows are in front of the public, WWE has a hard time avoiding spoilers, since today with social networks at one point everything that has happened to the rest of the world is transmitted, but with Wrestlemania and without an audience had something in favor.

Still according to a Sports Illustrated article, the company made an internal statement among its workers where He made it clear that if any of them spoiled what had happened on the Wrestlemania recordings, he could be fired by the company.

The drastic measure has worked correctly since today, which is when Wrestlemania will be held, nobody has published anything about the results of the event and the only thing that has been known has been the changes in the fighting that have occurred due to circumstances world in which we have.

Wrestlemania 36 was recorded until 5 in the morning

Another of the things that the Sports Illustrated article has exposed was the recording of the event that led to the rush of a possible total confinement in the state of Florida it was recorded from 11 at night until 5 in the morning.

It has also been revealed that apart from the cameras and editing people on the set of Wrestlemania 36 they were only Vince McMahon, his right hand, Kevin Dunn, and the managers of each program, Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard. Among the agents were only Adam Pearce, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.