WWE: They deny that CM Punk will be at WrestleMania

A few days ago rumors began to sound about a return of CM Punk for WrestleMania 36; however, this was totally ruled out according to various reports.

Even if “The Best in the World” left open the possibility to return to the WWE, It seems that it will not be in the great event, this according to information from PWInsider.com

“PWInsider.com has been told that there was no communication between the WWE board and CM Punk about a match or even a Punk appearance in Wrestlemania. No offer was made. Nothing was rejected. The talks never took place. “

“Even if Seth Rollins pressed for the fight to be carried out publicly on social media (and I think maybe he contacted Punk), there has been no contact between Punk and WWE, according to various sources on WWE“Says the aforementioned source.

A few days ago himself CM Punk set some conditions to return to WWEAlthough he assures that it is the company who has not contacted him. Here is the note.

