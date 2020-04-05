What many fans asked for came true. In WrestleMania 36, ​​The Undertaker made an appearance to his fight against AJ Styles with the character American Badass.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

“The Phenomenon ”made its appearance in the cemetery On a motorbike, like old times; however, he had to use his “powers” ​​to prevail over the Phenomenal.

When all seemed lost to The Undertaker, He drew strength to turn AJ Styles.

Finally, The Undertaker overcame The Phenomenal and buried it to take the stellar combat from this first day of WrestleMania 36.

Show player