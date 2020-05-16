The rock is one of the favorite stars of the fans; However, before being one, he had very difficult moments and spoke of what he considers to be the hardest moment of his career.

Dwayne Johnson He reached glory, he is one of the most loved characters in the history of the industry, but There was a time when he was booed, something that hit him a lot.

“There came a time when it represented everything. Fans didn’t like it at all and started booing me. It was difficult for me psychologically, but also hard as a company. I heard many managers say that these reactions against me had never been heard in my life. It all ended with WrestleMania in Chicago. Was my first WrestleMania as Intercontinental Champion. I fought the Sultanwho is also Rikishi, my family. He told me not to listen to them, but I couldn’t not. At that time they thought that I could not do anything with my character. They took away my title, I got injured and they sent me home to recover, ”he said. The Rock on Instagram Live where he answered questions to his followers.

“There I reach my lowest point in my career: I am at home, I have no money and I think my career in wrestling is like my career in football: it will all end before it really begins. I was thinking about going back to school, I considered going to UFC, but I preferred not to get punched in the face. I also thought about going to Japan, but I thought I would risk it. I needed to start again. “

“My main objective was to reconcile with those who booed me. But I realized during that they weren’t booing me. They didn’t hate me for the way I was, and they didn’t really hate me. They hated that I wasn’t really myself. So I changed my mind and let no criticism affect me at all. Everyone has their right to say what they want and it doesn’t have to affect me. ”

After all the bad that he lived, The Rock managed to recover from the blows that life gives and today he is one of the highest paid actors.

