The quality of the shows in AEW They have managed to get big business figures to notice them, such is the case of The Rock, who despite being WWE legend He showed admiration for the other company.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

Dwayne Johnson He made a dynamic with his followers, where he was questioned on various topics, but the one that caught the most attention was that of All Elite Wrestling.

“Of course I see it. I am very pleased with the success of the company. It is always a positive thing. It creates a certain level of appetite, which is a good thing, “commented the Hollywood actor.

On the other hand, The Rock said it misses being in the rings, for the connection that is achieved with the public and all that it implies.

Show player