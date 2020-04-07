Last April 5 WrestleMania 36 was to be held in Tampa Bay; However the coronavirus prevented it, but for him 2022, the great event of WWE could happen there.

Next year, the Showcase of the Immortals will return to Los Angeles, california but the McMahon does not forget his Florida fans.

According to information from the account of Wrestle Votes Twitter, there will be negotiations so that now the Wrestlemania at this headquarters.

It should be remembered that WWE he had to cancel his entire week that was planned there, because Raw, SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and the Hall of Fame ceremony were scheduled to take place in the city.

